Lekks returns to ONEFOUR after three-year hiatus on new single ‘COMMA’S’

ONEFOUR has welcomed back founding member Lekks on their new single ‘COMMA’S’.

Released yesterday (February 23), ‘COMMA’S’ marks Lekks’ first appearance on a ONEFOUR song since the founding member went on a three-year hiatus on account of his incarceration. Alongside the returning Lekks, ‘COMMA’S’ – which was produced by Chandler Jewels – enlists fellow ONEFOUR members Spenny, YP, Celly and J Emz, with C.G also featuring on the track.

The single is accompanied by a music video directed by ONEFOUR and Matt Wilson. It was shot in the Sydney suburb of Bidwill, and follows the rap collective as they meander through cul-de-sacs and hang out the windows of a Lamborghini. ONEFOUR are elsewhere flanked by hip-hop choreography courtesy of Western Sydney dance crew KCC/SUSPECTS. Watch that below.

Strings player Hugo Hui and pianist Bailey Pickles lent a hand to both the ‘COMMA’S’ video and its production. Speaking of their collaborations in a press statement, ONEFOUR said: “We’re always looking to work with new and exciting talents, and Chandler, Bailey, and Hugo working together was perfect for this track. We’re excited to have them onboard.”

Last year, ONEFOUR released three singles titled ‘CRUISE CONTROL’, ‘CAP’ and ‘OUT OF SIGHT’, the lattermost of which saw the return of YP following his incarceration. The group’s debut studio EP, ‘Against All Odds’, was released in 2020, with a remix of Headie One’s song ‘Ain’t It Different’ and a feature spot on A$AP Ferg’s album ‘Floor Seats II’ arriving the same year.

“The Mount Druitt rappers experiment with new melodic styles in a potent nine-track demonstration of their talent,” NME wrote of ‘Against All Odds’ in a four-star review. “The collective take their odyssey and distil it perfectly – while leaving room for surprises.