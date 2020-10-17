Lemmy action figure unveiled for ‘Ace of Spades’ 40th anniversary

A new Lemmy action figure is now available to order, commemorating the 40th anniversary of Motörhead‘s ‘Ace of Spades’ album next month.

The 3.75″ “ReAction” figurine is designed by Super7, who announced the news on Instagram yesterday (October 16).

“To commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Ace Of Spades album, Super7 is proud to present the man, the myth, the legend: Lemmy of Motörhead!” the post was captioned.

“The Lemmy 3.75″ ReAction Figure arrives straight out of 1980 armed with his thunderous bass guitar to ruin your hearing.” Check out the design below.

Led by designer Brian Flynn, the San Francisco-based company have previously released Iron Maiden and Misfits paraphernalia, as well as covering Star Wars, Alien, and Planet Of The Apes. You can order the Lemmy figure here.

The action figure isn’t the only anniversary celebration of ‘Ace of Spades’, however, with a deluxe reissue and podcast from Motörhead themselves both marking the occasion too.

The Motörcast arrived on streaming platforms this week, detailing the “warts and all stories of life on the road, behind the scenes, in the studio and more importantly, down the pub”.

Earlier this year, it was also revealed that a biopic of Lemmy is in the works.

The musician, whose real name was Ian Fraser Kilmister, passed away in December 2015 at the age of 70.

Kilmister’s early, pre-Motörhead life will be explored in the film, simply titled Lemmy. The project is set to be helmed by Greg Olliver, who directed a 2010 documentary of the same name.