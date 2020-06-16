A Lemmy biopic is reportedly in the works

A new biopic about the late Motörhead frontman Lemmy is in the works, it has been reported.

The musician, whose real name was Ian Fraser Kilmister, passed away in December 2015 at the age of 70.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kilmister’s early, pre-Motörhead life will be explored in a film called Lemmy. The project is set to be helmed by Greg Olliver, who directed a 2010 documentary of the same name.

Advertisement

“We’ve been carefully developing this biopic since 2013, making sure to stay true to Lemmy, Motörhead band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and all the other folks that played important roles in Lemmy’s life,” Olliver explained in a statement provided to THR and Deadline.

“This will be a film they’ll be proud of,” he added of Lemmy, which is due to begin production in early 2021.

As per THR‘s report, the film will detail the late star’s early life in England, his experience of being Jimi Hendrix‘s roadie, as well as the time he spent in Hawkwind.

The two outlets claim that the upcoming movie will be produced by Andre Relis (CEO of VMI Worldwide) and Damon Lane. Motörhead’s manager Todd Singerman, meanwhile, is set to serve as an executive producer alongside Steffan Chirazi.

Advertisement

Lemmy‘s script will reportedly be penned by Medeni Griffiths, with Greg Oliver providing additional writing. While no casting details have been confirmed, Oliver said shortly before Lemmy’s death that he would want Roger Moore to portray the legendary frontman in a future biopic.

Meanwhile, the surviving members of Motörhead recently marked the 40th anniversary of their landmark album ‘Ace Of Spades’ with a day of special celebrations.