Leo Sayer has shared a cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s festive classic, ‘Happy Christmas (War Is Over)’, that he and his band recorded live in a single take. Listen to it below.

The musician posted the track yesterday (December 23) on Facebook, explaining that he and his band recorded it last month at Sunshine Recorders in South Melbourne. It was done live in a single take with a few overdubs.

“We thought it was time to give back to all the fans, friends and supporters here in Australia (and everywhere else too!) who’ve made this year so very special for us all,” Sayer wrote.

Listen to the cover here:

The veteran artist released his 15th studio album, ‘Selfie’, in April. Sayer undertook most of the record solo, writing, performing, producing and arranging all but three tracks himself in his home studio, as the Newcastle Herald notes. “When you’re left to your own devices you become an echo of everything that you’ve heard, but you also become an echo of some of the tricks you’ve learnt,” he told the publication.

Earlier this month, Sayer revealed that he’s already begun working on new music, telling South African radio station East Coast Gold that residing in Australia – where he’s lived since 2005 – has given him the “template” to “be creative and get [his music] out there”.