GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

News Music News

Leon Bridges and John Mayer share quarantine video for ‘Inside Friend’

All proceeds from the track are being donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund

By Will Lavin
John Mayer
Leon Bridges and John Mayer have shared their latest video. CREDIT: Getty Images

Leon Bridges and John Mayer have shared the music video for their recent single ‘Inside Friend’ – watch it below.

All proceeds from the track, which was released last month, will be donated to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a project set up by The Recording Academy to assist musicians and professionals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday (May 8), the pair shared the official music video for ‘Inside Friend’. Shot while in quarantine, the video is presented as a split-screen video featuring clips of each artist in self-isolation.

Advertisement

Bridges is seen singing in his kitchen and flipping burgers on a barbeque in his garden, while Mayer, who is currently spending his quarantine in Montana, delivers one of his signature guitar solos in a field, with a gorgeous mountain scene behind him.

Watch the video for ‘Inside Friend’ below:

 

‘Inside Friend’ is the latest in a string of new collaborations from Bridges, including ‘Texas Sun’, a collaborative EP with Khruangbin, and ‘July’ with Noah Cyrus.

Earlier this year, Machine Gun Kelly shared a cover of John Mayer’s ‘Waiting On the World to Change’.

Advertisement

Released as part of MGK’s #LockDownSessions, a series of cover songs recorded while the world is in self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 12th instalment sees the rapper/rocker put his own spin on John Mayer’s 2006 single.

Taken from the singer-songwriter’s third studio album ‘Continuum’, the song was also used as part of Barack Obama’s historic 2008 presidential campaign.

  • In This Article:
  • Rock
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.