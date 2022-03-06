Leon Bridges announces 2022 Australian tour

Leon Bridges has announced he’ll be embarking on a four-stop tour of Australia later this year.

Bridges revealed the news earlier today (March 7) via his social media, sharing a photo of the tour poster.

He’ll be playing the first two shows in Perth and Melbourne in September, then heading to Brisbane and Sydney for two October dates, with the latter taking place at the iconic Sydney Opera House. He’ll be supported by Australian musician Milan Ring for all shows except Sydney.

General tickets for the dates go on sale Friday, March 11, with pre-sale tickets available from Wednesday, March 9. Sign up for pre-sale access here.

It’ll be Bridges’ first time in Australia since 2019, when he played shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Bridges is also touring the UK and Europe throughout summer this year, with a run of dates scheduled for June and July, including an appearance at Dutch festival Best Kept Secret, alongside The Strokes, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Alt-J and more.

Bridges’ most recent album, ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’, was released last July, receiving four stars in an NME review.

“With ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’, Bridges has entered a new chapter,” wrote NME‘s Will Lavin. “Donning the hat of a journeyman, he holds onto some of the retro characteristics he’s known for while firmly embracing a fresh sound and a new direction – and he might also be teasing a taste of things to come.”

The album has also seen Bridges receive two nominations for the Grammys 2022, including Best R&B Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Leon Bridges’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Sunday 25 — Perth, Fremantle Arts Centre

Thursday 29 — Melbourne, Hamer Hall

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 — Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Monday 3 — Sydney, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall