Leon Bridges, The Teskey Brothers and more to play Good Day Sunshine Festival 2022

Western Australian festival Good Day Sunshine is returning to Busselton this year, with Leon Bridges and The Teskey Brothers among the artists set to play the event.

The line-up also includes Josh Pyke and Thelma Plum, as well as performances from Abbe May, Little Quirks, Siobhan Cotchin and more.

It’ll take place at Busselton’s Barnard Park on September 24. General tickets go on sale March 11 at 11am AWST, with pre-sale tickets available from Wednesday, March 9. Sign up for pre-sale access here.

Bridges is the first international headliner to play the event since its conception, fresh off the back of his own Australian tour announcement. He’ll be playing a headline show in Perth on September 25, the day after his appearance at the festival.

It comes after the 2021 iteration of the event was cancelled, due to COVID-related border restrictions with Victoria preventing headliner Missy Higgins from entering Western Australia. Restrictions were changed weeks later, allowing Higgins and fellow Good Day Sunshine act Ben Lee into the state to perform a one-off replacement gig.

The Good Day Sunshine team are also behind another Busselton festival, Out Of The Woods, which is set to take place on the Busselton Foreshore in April. This year’s line-up features Grinspoon, Hermitude, The Jungle Giants, Angus & Julia Stone, Ball Park Music, Miiesha, Holy Holy and many more. Tickets are available here.