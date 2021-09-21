Listen to Let’s Eat Grandma’s glistening new single ‘Hall Of Mirrors’

Let’s Eat Grandma have shared their first new single in three years, ‘Hall Of Mirrors’ – you can listen to it below.

The Norwich duo – aka Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth – released their second album ‘I’m All Ears’ in 2018, and contributed three songs to an installation by artist Tai Shan the following year.

Today (September 21), Let’s Eat Grandma returned with a glistening, synth-driven new track via Transgressive.

Premiering on Jack Saunders’ BBC Radio 1 show, ‘Hall Of Mirrors’ arrives with a dreamy official video that captures the band on a blurry fairground adventure.

“I wanted to use the setting of a fairground at night to describe the dizziness, intensity and excitement of being with a woman I had strong feelings for, and the hall of mirrors as a metaphor for discovering and exploring parts of myself that I was bringing to life,” explained Walton.

“In some ways it’s reflective and almost secretive, journeying through confusing and difficult emotions, but I also wanted ‘Hall Of Mirrors’ to be a euphoric song that conveys clarity, confidence, and ultimately joy.”

Directed by El Hardwick, the visuals can be streamed above.

Details on Let’s Eat Grandma’s third studio album are yet to emerge, although a press release promises that “news of more music is to come”.

In a four-star review of ‘I’m All Ears’, NME wrote: “This is a thrilling, fascinating album that continually startles: it’s a bold step forward and one that feels like a glimpse into the future.”