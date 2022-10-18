Lewis Capaldi announces 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour

In partnership with Secret Sounds

Lewis Capaldi will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2023 in support of the Scottish singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’.

Capaldi will play six Australasian arena dates mid-next year, beginning with a show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on July 8. He’ll then play shows in Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne, before heading to New Zealand for shows in Auckland and Wellington. Tickets are on sale next Friday (October 28) at 10am local time, with American Express and Secret Sounds pre-sales occurring earlier in the week.

Capaldi’s 2023 tour will mark his first Australian shows since 2020, when he performed as part of the Falls Festival line-up and played a handful of headline shows, following up his 2018 debut as part of the Splendour in the Grass bill.

‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, Capaldi’s second studio album, was announced this week after being previewed with lead single ‘Forget Me’ last month, which arrived alongside a music video that recreated Wham!’s ‘Club Tropicana’ clip. The follow-up to his 2019 debut, ‘Divinely Uninspired To a Hellish Extent’, will arrive on May 19, 2023.

“I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff,” Capaldi said of the forthcoming record in a statement. “Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them is on almost every song.”

He added: “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Lewis Capaldi’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Saturday 8 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday 11 – Perth, RAC Arena

Thursday 13 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Saturday 15 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Tuesday 18 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Wednesday 19 – Wellington, TSB Arena