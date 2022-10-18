Lewis Capaldi announces new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ and 2023 UK and European tour

Lewis Capaldi has announced full details of his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’.

The follow up to his 2019 debut, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, will be released on May 19 2023 on EMI Records and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here.

It follows the release of his comeback single ‘Forget Me’, which was released last month and came complete with a music video that recreated Wham!’s ‘Club Tropicana’ video shot-for-shot.

To celebrate the release of his new album, Capaldi has now shared an acoustic version of the Number One hit, which you can listen to below.

The singer-songwriter said of the new record: “I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff. Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them is on almost every song.”

He added: “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Capaldi has also announced an extensive UK/European arena tour in 2023, which kicks off at Leeds Direct Arena on January 14 with further dates in Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff and Exeter.

Tickets for the shows will go on pre-sale next Wednesday (October 26) and go on general sale next Friday (October 28). You will be able to purchase tickets here and here.

See the full list of dates below:

JANUARY 2023

14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 – Belfast, SSE Arena

30 – Dublin, 3Arena

FEBRUARY

1 – Cardiff, International Arena

2 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

13 – Warsaw, Torwar

14 – Vienna, Stadthalle

16 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 – Prague, O2 Arena

19 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

21 – Frankfurt, Festhalle

23 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

26 – Paris, Accor Arena

28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

MARCH

2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

3 – Oslo, Spektrum

5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

11 – Madrid, WiZink Center

14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle

15 – Munich, Olympiahalle