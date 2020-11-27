Lewis Capaldi has announced a new deluxe version of his debut album, which features a live album recorded at London’s Wembley Arena.

‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent: Finale’ is a 2CD collection that is set to come out on December 4.

Capaldi’s show at Wembley Arena on March 12 was one of the last gigs in the UK before the country entered a coronavirus-enforced lockdown. 12 tracks from the show are set to feature on the second disc of the new reissue, with the debut album in full on the first.

See the artwork and tracklisting for the new 2CD collection below.

CD 1 – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

01 Grace

02 Bruises

03 Hold Me While You Wait

04 Someone You Loved

05 Maybe

06 Forever

07 One

08 Don’t Get Me Wrong

09 Hollywood

10 Lost On You

11 Fade

12 Head Space

13 Before You Go

14 Leaving My Love Behind

15 Let It Roll

CD 2 – Live From Wembley

01 Grace – Live

02 Forever – Live

03 Don’t Get Me Wrong – Live

04 Maybe – Live

05 One – Live

06 Hold Me While You Wait – Live

07 Headspace – Live

08 Bruises – Live

09 Hollywood – Live

10 Fade – Live

11 Before You Go – Live

12 Someone You Loved – Live

Lewis Capaldi’s debut album was last month revealed as the UK’s most popular album of 2020 so far, after shifting more than 300,000 copies this year.

Reviewing the album upon its release in 2019, NME wrote: “It’s somewhat baffling that such a charismatic star could make a record so lacking in personality, though his fans won’t mind one bit.”