Lewis Capaldi has announced a new deluxe version of his debut album, which features a live album recorded at London’s Wembley Arena.
‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent: Finale’ is a 2CD collection that is set to come out on December 4.
Capaldi’s show at Wembley Arena on March 12 was one of the last gigs in the UK before the country entered a coronavirus-enforced lockdown. 12 tracks from the show are set to feature on the second disc of the new reissue, with the debut album in full on the first.
See the artwork and tracklisting for the new 2CD collection below.
CD 1 – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
01 Grace
02 Bruises
03 Hold Me While You Wait
04 Someone You Loved
05 Maybe
06 Forever
07 One
08 Don’t Get Me Wrong
09 Hollywood
10 Lost On You
11 Fade
12 Head Space
13 Before You Go
14 Leaving My Love Behind
15 Let It Roll
CD 2 – Live From Wembley
01 Grace – Live
02 Forever – Live
03 Don’t Get Me Wrong – Live
04 Maybe – Live
05 One – Live
06 Hold Me While You Wait – Live
07 Headspace – Live
08 Bruises – Live
09 Hollywood – Live
10 Fade – Live
11 Before You Go – Live
12 Someone You Loved – Live
Lewis Capaldi’s debut album was last month revealed as the UK’s most popular album of 2020 so far, after shifting more than 300,000 copies this year.
Reviewing the album upon its release in 2019, NME wrote: “It’s somewhat baffling that such a charismatic star could make a record so lacking in personality, though his fans won’t mind one bit.”