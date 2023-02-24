Lewis Capaldi audience take over ‘Someone You Loved’ rendition after he experiences Tourette’s tics

Lewis Capaldi fans took over a rendition of ‘Someone You Loved’ at a recent gig after the singer experienced Tourette’s tics.

Capaldi revealed his Tourette’s syndrome diagnosis last year, explaining: “I wanted to speak about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something,” Capaldi told his followers during the stream about his experience with Tourette’s syndrome, which affects over 300,000 people in the UK.

“My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with: it’s not as bad as it looks.”

Advertisement

Earlier on in his tour, Capaldi had to share a statement reassuring fans that he was “absolutely fine” after a video of him twitching on stage sparked concern.

Now, during a recent gig in Frankfurt, Germany, Capaldi was singing his biggest hit and final song of the night, before stopping and letting the crowd take over due to twitching on stage.

See footage below.

Addressing worried fans after footage of him twitching on stage in Liverpool last month was shared, Capaldi said: “This video here I’ve seen doing the rounds a little bit on TikTok and I see a lot of people in the comments concerned because I’m twitching quite a lot.”

After demonstrating the act, he added: “I’m doing this quite a lot and sort of like look a bit uncomfortable. It’s just – I’ve got Tourette’s, so I’m just twitching quite a bit here.

Advertisement

“It’s not an issue in the slightest, I’m absolutely fine. It’s just this happens when I get like tired, nervous, excited, whatever. So it just gets more intense. I’m not doing it now at all because I’m lying in my bed in my pants.

“But this is at the end of an hour-and-a-half gig and I’m dinging in front of 15,000 people. So, yeah, I’m tired and I’m also very excited cause this whole arena is singing my songs back to me.”

Capaldi said last year that while he hasn’t “really learned much” about the condition, he has been receiving “Botox in my shoulder to stop it moving” and “learning new ways to cope all the time”.

The singer’s tour of Europe runs through until mid-March – see remaining dates below.

FEBRUARY 2023

25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

26 – Paris, Accor Arena

28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

MARCH 2023

2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

3 – Oslo, Spektrum

5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

11 – Madrid, WiZink Center

14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle

15 – Munich, Olympiahalle