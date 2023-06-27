Lewis Capaldi pulls out of Splendour in the Grass and Australia/New Zealand headline tour

Lewis Capaldi has announced a break from touring “for the foreseeable future”, which means he’s pulled out of Splendour in the Grass and his 2023 Australia/New Zealand headline tour.

The news comes after the singer-songwriter’s set at Glastonbury Festival over the weekend, during which he exhibited tics from his Tourette’s Syndrome and vocal difficulties. “My voice is going big time,” he said mid-set. “It’s really fucking packing in.”

In his statement, issued June 27, Capaldi thanked his fans at Glastonbury for singing along with him during the set and for the “amazing” messages they sent him afterwards. “It really does mean the world,” he said.

Advertisement

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”

He added, “I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Capaldi was due to play Splendour in the Grass on Friday July 21, billed below headliner Lizzo. “We know that many of you will be disappointed but, we’re sure Lewis’ fans will agree, all that really matters is that he takes the time he needs to feel better,” Paul Piticco, co-CEO of Splendour organiser Secret Sounds, said in a statement. “Lewis, we’ll all be here waiting when you’re ready!”

Set times and replacement acts for Capaldi as well as Slowthai and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, both of whom also pulled out of Splendour, will be announced later this week, per a press release.

Those who have Friday tickets to Splendour will be contacted by ticket vendor Moshtix regarding refund applications. Those who have 3-day tickets will be able to reissue their ticket to someone else.

Advertisement

Fans who bought tickets to Capaldi’s Australia headline tour, which was due to take place July 7 to 15 in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne, will have their tickets automatically refunded.

Capaldi had cancelled shows in the three weeks leading up to Glastonbury, citing the need for rest before the festival set. During his performance on the Pyramid Stage, he told the crowd he would be extending his break after Glasto, saying: “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks, you might not see me for the rest of the year. But when I do come back and I do see you I hope you’re up for watching.”