Lewis Capaldi has written 11 songs for new album – which he hopes to release next year

Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he has written 11 songs for his second album, the follow-up to last year’s chart-topping ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’.

The Scottish singer-songwriter shared the news during a Q&A with fans to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his 2019 debut album, while also raising money for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

“I have 11 songs for the new album now,” he said, before adding: “Hopefully it will be out at some point next year.”

Comparing the process of making his debut album to putting his second one together, Capaldi told fans: “Writing a follow-up to this big guy has been equal parts difficult and rewarding. Most of the time when I was making the first album I felt like I was making an arse of it.”

Prior to the Q&A taking place, the Someone You Loved’ singer posted a clip to promote the event. In it he jokes, “Sorry you’ve had to put up with me for this long. If it’s any consolation for those that don’t like me, most people that have a very successful first album go on to have an absolute shocker of a second one.”

"𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗧𝗛 𝗜 𝗖𝗔𝗡'𝗧 𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗩𝗘 𝗪𝗘 𝗚𝗢𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗙𝗔𝗥" 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗘𝗣 can't believe my debut album is a year old this week!!!! just released a new live EP for ya❤️x listen here 👉🏻 https://t.co/wOMHq9HPV5 pic.twitter.com/ErMfsIK9xP — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) May 15, 2020

Last week, Capaldi released his live EP, ‘To Tell The Truth I Can’t Believe We Got This Far’.

Having previously only been released on YouTube, the new EP sees Capaldi delivering stripped-back versions of ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ tracks, with some recorded on the rooftop of the famous Capitol Records building in LA.

It also includes the stirring rendition of ‘Someone You Loved’ that was performed by Capaldi at the BRIT Awards 2020.

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi has covered Noel Gallagher in an episode of a series called ‘The Birthday Song’.

Launched by YouTube Originals, the new series sees stars covering the song that was Number One when they were born, as well as discovering more about their early life.

Noel Gallagher’s collaboration with Chemical Brothers, ‘Setting Sun’, was at the top of the charts when Capaldi was born on October 7, 1996. ‘The Birthday Song’ follows him into the studio in Helsinki to see him put his own spin on the track.