Lewis Capaldi forced to stop Manchester show after fight breaks out in crowd at AO Arena

Lewis Capaldi was forced to pause a concert in Manchester last night (January 18) after a fight appeared to erupt in the crowd.

The artist was singing ‘Hold Me While You Wait’ when he noticed scuffles breaking out in the standing area of the AO Arena.

Footage seen by Manchester Evening News showed a woman being forcibly removed by security staff after a fight broke out.

In a different clip, Capaldi was seen holding his hands up to his live band before the lights came up for security to intervene.

How someone managed to start a fight at a @LewisCapaldi concert is beyond me, even more so whilst listening to ‘Hold Me While You Wait’ 🤦🏻‍♂️ #Manchester #lewiscapaldimanchester #lewiscapaldi pic.twitter.com/L8qFmSbgoE — Azz Lennox (@azzlennox) January 19, 2023

“They are scrapping in the crowd there. Erm, we are going to have to get them out,” the singer said. “We can’t be fighting.”

He added, “What a weird song to fight to. Bizarre, bizarre,” before restarting the song from his debut album, 2019’s ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’.

A witness who watched the incident unfold told Manchester Evening News that the woman appeared to take a swipe at one of the security guards and was refusing to move away from the area.

The incident came a few days after scuffles broke out at another Capaldi concert in Leeds. Capaldi also had to stop the show at the First Direct Arena momentarily so that security to deal with the situation.

In other news, Capaldi revealed recently the two pseudonyms he uses for occasional songwriting credits – Anita Jobby and Sooka Phatwan – which he uses for songs that he considers to be “duds”.

He’s currently on a UK and European tour that wraps in mid March.