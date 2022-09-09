Listen to Lewis Capaldi’s new single ‘Forget Me’

Lewis Capaldi has shared his new single ‘Forget Me’ – you can listen to the track below.

The song is the Scottish singer-songwriter’s first new original material since the release of the extended edition of his 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’.

In a statement written by Capaldi himself, the singer wrote: “I’m back. My new single is called ‘Forget Me’, and let’s just be honest here, lyrically it covers a lot of the same ground as before. I meet lady, lady leaves me, I whine about it in a pop song. Textbook.

Advertisement

“After I was able to finally fucking move out of my parents house in 2020 after the success of ‘Someone You Loved’ and ‘Before You Go’, I thought it’d be wise to ring up my pals TMS again and see if they fancied writing some more tunes after I realised I’m contractually obligated to make more music for a large corporation. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“It’s a wee bit more upbeat than my previous numbers, mostly because after touring the world, I noticed that my lesser known slower tracks were making some of the crowds look like they were about to fall asleep out of sheer boredom. However, this new one is sad AND fast, much like my love making. Not to worry, I’ve still got plenty of depressing ballads up my sleeve. More on that another time…”

Capaldi added: “All joking aside, I’m really excited to be back and get this song out there. I won’t lie though, I’m absolutely shitting it too, so it will be interesting to see how it all pans out this time. It could be the beginning of a beautiful chapter in my life, OR the very public downward spiral that, let’s face it, I’m probably due.

“I hope you like the song. If not, that’s fine too, but come on to fuck, I’ve heard some of the shite that’s been big over the last few years and it’s got to be a wee bit better than some of that.

“I’ll leave you with a quote from my mother: ‘It’s not the best song I’ve ever heard, but I do like it’.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Capaldi revealed in an Instagram Live broadcast that he has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

“It is something I am living with,” he told his followers, adding: “It’s not as bad as it looks.”