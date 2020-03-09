Lewis Capaldi wrote Rita Ora’s new single ‘How To Be Lonely’, the singer-songwriter has confirmed.

The track will be Ora’s first release in 2020 and follows 2019 singles ‘Only Want You’, ‘Carry On’, and ‘Ritual’.

The pair broke the news to fans on Capaldi’s Instagram story earlier today (March 9). “Sometimes you write songs and you sing them and you go, ‘I’m fucking shite at this’,” Capaldi explained. “I said, ‘I don’t know, I’m not very good at singing this’. And they go, ‘How about you get someone who can sing it?’”

“And now a baby’s been born,” Ora added. The track is set to be released on Friday (March 13).

Capaldi, who is currently on an arena tour of the UK, recently said that his label hired him an etiquette expert to teach the singer how to walk and talk more elegantly, as part of a “jokey video series” for his 2018 single ‘Grace’.

The lessons, which took place in October 2018, were taught by “celebrity party organiser” Liz Brewer, according to the Daily Record, who was reportedly paid a five-figure sum for a three-hour session at her home in Chelsea. The three sessions covered introductions at social functions, dining etiquette, and how to walk appropriately.

Meanwhile, the Scottish star launched a new mental health scheme last week (March 6). Livelive is designed to help fans attending his shows with panic attacks and social anxiety.