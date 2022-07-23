Lewis Capaldi is yet to finish his second album: “I’m horribly lazy”

Lewis Capaldi has said he is yet to finish work on his second album because he is “horribly lazy”.

The Scottish singer-songwriter made his live return this summer, headlining festivals such as Parklife, TRNSMT and Isle Of Wight Festival. However, Capaldi hasn’t yet debuted any new material at the shows.

Speaking to the crowd early into his bill-topping set at Latitude 2022 last night (July 22), the star explained (via BBC News): “I just want to say now, I have no new music to play you.

“I rescheduled a lot of shows last year because I was like, ‘Guys, I need to finish my new album’. And I was supposed to do it, but I am horribly lazy.”

Capaldi went on to say that he would instead be focussing on the “old stuff”, drawing largely from his 2019 debut record ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Heavenly Extent’. “I’m glad you enjoy it, because it’s all we’ve got,” he responded to the audience’s cheers.

The 13-song set also included a cover of ‘A Thousand Miles’ by Vanessa Carlton.

Capaldi was originally booked the perform at Latitude 2021, but he later delayed his entire live schedule for that year in order to “put all my effort into making the best [second] album I can”.

Giving an update on the progress of the record at the time, he wrote: “I’ve been writing loads of tunes I’m really excited about and I can’t wait for you to hear them.”

But Capaldi explained how COVID restrictions had “made it harder to go and record” the material he’d written during lockdown.

Last December, Bastille frontman Dan Smith revealed that he’d been working with Capaldi on the upcoming ‘Divinely Uninspired…’ follow-up. “I think he is just taking his time writing lots of music and living his life,” he said.

“We fucking love Lewis and we’re so proud of everything he’s done all over the world. It’s exciting to see what he’s going to do next.”