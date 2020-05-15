GAMING  

Lewis Capaldi releases new live EP ‘To Tell The Truth I Can’t Believe We Got This Far’

Featuring some stripped-back takes on his debut album

By Nick Reilly
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi (Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Lewis Capaldi has announced the release of ‘To Tell The Truth I Can’t Believe We Got This Far’, a live EP which features him performing a selection of cuts from his debut album.

Having previously only been released on YouTube, the new EP sees Capaldi delivering stripped-back versions of ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ tracks, with some recorded on the rooftop of the famous Capitol Records building in LA.

It also includes the stirring rendition of ‘Someone You Loved’ that was performed by Capaldi at the BRIT Awards 2020.

Back in March, Capaldi covered Noel Gallagher in the first episode of a brand new series called ‘The Birthday Song’.

Launched by YouTube Originals, the new series sees stars covering the song that was Number One when they were born, as well as discovering more about their early life.

Noel Gallagher’s collaboration with Chemical Brothers, ‘Setting Sun’, was at the top of the charts when Capaldi was born on October 7, 1996. ‘The Birthday Song’ follows him into the studio in Helsinki to see him put his own spin on the track.

Capaldi also discussed his feud with Gallagher in the show, which saw the former Oasis star dub him “Chewbacca” and call Scotland a “third world country”.

