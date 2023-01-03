Lewis Capaldi responds to fan after being mistaken for Susan Boyle

Lewis Capaldi has responded to a fan after he was mistaken for Susan Boyle.

On New Year’s Eve (December 31), Capaldi performed as part of the BBC’s Hogmanay celebrations alongside host Edith Bowman.

After the performance, one fan took to TikTok and told Capaldi: “Lewis, my dad saw you on TV and thought you were Susan Boyle.”

In response, Capaldi shared a video of himself shaking his head and joking that the comparison was a “great start to the new year”.

“I dreamed a dream that ppl stopped telling me i looked like women in their 60s,” he added.

Elsewhere, Capaldi recently revealed that ticket sales to his upcoming gig in Germany are “abysmal” compared to other countries.

The Scottish singer-songwriter will release new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, the follow-up to 2019 debut ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, on May 19, 2023.

Prior to the album’s release, Capaldi is set to hit the road on a UK and European arena tour in January, including a show at the 17,000-capacity Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.

Speaking to Ken Bruce on his BBC Radio 2 show, Capaldi said the tour is “selling well” except for the German date. The singer added: “People in Germany are really not vibing with my music, I have to say at the minute. Ticket sales are abysmal. That’s a word that I don’t get to use often.

“The show in Berlin is 17,000 people, that’s what the arena can hold,” he added. “And I have sold 1,373 tickets. Come on Germany. Get off your backsides and do something!”

Check out the dates for the tour below and buy your tickets here.

JANUARY 2023

14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 – Belfast, SSE Arena

30 – Dublin, 3Arena

FEBRUARY 2023

1 – Cardiff, International Arena

2 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

13 – Warsaw, Torwar

14 – Vienna, Stadthalle

16 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 – Prague, O2 Arena

19 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

21 – Frankfurt, Festhalle

23 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

26 – Paris, Accor Arena

28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

MARCH 2023

2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

3 – Oslo, Spektrum

5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

11 – Madrid, WiZink Center

14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle

15 – Munich, Olympiahalle

2023 will also see Capaldi make his headline debut at Reading & Leeds festivals. He is due to top the bill on Main Stage West on the Saturday of Reading and Sunday of Leeds. Also set to headline are Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers and Imagine Dragons.