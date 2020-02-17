News Music News

Lewis Capaldi says he wants to do the next ‘James Bond’ theme song

"I’m not sure how good I’d be"

Will Lavin
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi. CREDIT: Press

Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he would be interested in penning the next James Bond theme song.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer made the revelation after discussing Billie Eilish‘s new Bond theme, ‘No Time To Die’.

Produced by her brother Finneas, Eilish released her highly-anticipated theme for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die last week. It features Johnny Marr on guitar, plus orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

Advertisement

“I think her and her brother Finneas have done an excellent job,” Capaldi said of the song (via Metro UK).

The ‘Before You Go’ hitmaker then revealed that he would be up for having a go at doing the next Bond theme himself if he’s not “completely irrelevant” by then.

“I’m not sure how good I’d be at the whole kind of brooding, mysterious… I don’t know how good I would be at that considering what I’m like as a person but I think they’ve done a very good job on it,” he said.

“So yeah, obviously it’d be incredible, maybe the next one if I’m not completely irrelevant by then, which might happen.”

Last month, Lewis Capaldi said that he was mistaken for a seat-filler during this year’s Grammys ceremony.

Advertisement

Capaldi was in attendance at the awards bash in LA after being nominated for Song of the Year for his track ‘Someone You Loved’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 winners

See which artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Queen play 1985 Live Aid setlist “for first time in history” for Fire Fight Australia

For Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Watch k.d. lang sing ‘Hallelujah’ at Fire Fight Australia

One emotional moment of many at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.