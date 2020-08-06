Lewis Coleman shares new single and music video ‘Good Side’

Melbourne artist Lewis Coleman has shared a new single, ‘Good Side’, alongside launch details of his debut full-length.

The single premiered with a music video directed by Jack Ralph with additional animation by Kelsey Pettifier.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

The track is taken from Coleman’s forthcoming debut LP, ‘Method of Places’, slated for release on November 20 via Ivy League.

‘Good Side’ is Coleman’s third single to date, following last year’s ‘Animal’ and previous single ‘Going Your Way’, which dropped earlier in May.

According to a press release, Coleman spent the last five years writing songs for his debut album. Each of his singles so far represent a “micro-world containing multiple moments in time”. When viewed as an entire body of work, ‘Method of Places’ characterises Coleman’s entire young adulthood in the span of nine songs.

In ‘Good Side’, he is a “15-year-old kid in Year 9, trying on corduroy pants at Savers, developing a personality, finding friends, having crushes”.

‘Good Side’ is an all-encompassing crush,” Coleman explained in a statement.

Advertisement

“The limbo period of excitement and possibility, in combination with the fear of edging too close and dissolving the delicate fantasy.”

The tracklist of ‘Method of Places’ is:

1. ‘Face Transplant’

2. ‘Animal’

3. ‘Is This Me Now’

4. ‘Going Your Way’

5. ‘Good Side’

6. ‘Sing It Over’

7. ‘Can’t Face It’

8. ‘Cut It Out’

9. ‘Involved’