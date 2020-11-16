Liam Gallagher announces festive new single ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’

Liam Gallagher has announced that he’ll release a new single called ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ later this month.

This latest release from Gallagher marks his first original solo music since 2019. The track will arrive on November 27, with all proceeds going to Action For Children – which provides invaluable support for vulnerable young people over the festive period.

It is also Gallagher’s first foray into festive songwriting, with a brief snippet of the track revealing a seasonal horn-led intro.

“‘All You’re Dreaming Of'” is an instant classic that is perfect for this time of year,” Gallagher commented.

“Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope. Bing Crosby would have been proud.”

Posting on Twitter, he also described the video as “‘Imagine’ meets Wonderful Life“.

The track first emerged in the summer after LG put a spin on an idea first proposed by co-writer Simon Aldred. It was subsequently produced by long-term collaborator Andrew Wyatt.

Next month, Liam will also debut a virtual gig which will see him performing a full set from a barge travelling along the River Thames.

The ‘Down By The River Thames’ show will air exclusively on MelodyVR on December 5, and comes after fans spotted Gallagher performing on the river earlier this month.

Gallagher recently announced a new limited edition vinyl box set of his latest album ‘Why Me? Why Not’.

The former Oasis frontman released the record in September 2019, following on from his 2017 debut, ‘As You Were’.