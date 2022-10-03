Liam Gallagher backs “the king” Ian Brown amidst divisive solo tour without band

Liam Gallagher has shared his support for “the king” Ian Brown following the Stone Roses‘ singer’s decision to go solo.

Gallagher took to social media to back Brown ahead of his homecoming show in Manchester last Friday (September 30).

Fans of Brown had shared their anger last week after the singer performed a sold-out show in Leeds (September 25) without a band.

Brown began his first UK headline tour in a decade at the city’s O2 Academy, with dates running through the next two week and ending with a Brixton Academy show in London on October 7.

Gallagher’s thread began by comparing Brown to Sid Vicious several days after the Leeds show, writing: “Ian brown and sid vicious my way same thing long live punk.”

Ian brown and sid vicious my way same thing Iong live punk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2022

When asked by a fan whether he had seen Brown’s “embarrassing performance”, Gallagher replied: “He’s never embarrassing he’s the king.”

He’s never embarrassing he’s the king — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2022

Another person asked Gallagher whether he would ever do a show with only a backing track, to which the former Oasis singer said he wouldn’t but that “Ian is ian and I don’t think he’s a bad man”.

No but that’s me Ian is ian and I don’t think he’s a bad man — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2022

Take a look at Ian Brown’s remaining dates on the tour below.

OCTOBER 2022

3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

4 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

6 – Nottingham, Rock City

7 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Back in 2020, Ian Brown shared COVID pandemic-related conspiracy theories on Twitter and released an anti-lockdown song called ‘Little Seed Big Tree’.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher recently confirmed he’s in talks with another former Stone Roses member, John Squire, about forming a supergroup, after first teasing it at Knebworth this summer.

“There’s talk about summat. Maybe. But no rush,” Gallagher told Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1. “He’s my man, I love him. So if he’s got any tunes that need singing, I’m the boy, mate.”