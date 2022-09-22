Liam Gallagher confirms he and The Stone Roses’ John Squire are in supergroup talks

Liam Gallagher has confirmed that he’s in talks with John Squire about forming a supergroup.

The former Oasis singer in June teased the idea of the pair collaborating when he’d brought out the former The Stone Roses guitarist for his pair of Knebworth shows to perform the 1995 Oasis classic ‘Champagne Supernova’.

“Super group incoming LG JS,” read one of Gallagher’s tweets at the time.

Now, in a new interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 Gallagher has said the pair are “definitely” going to work together.

Gallagher said in response to Wilkinson’s request for an update on the matter: “Yeah. Serious, man. But we’ve got things to do first, and he’s got things to clear up and that. But yeah, I’m definitely going to do summat at some point.”

Wilkinson added: “So you’ve actually had the conversation a little bit?” to which Gallagher replied: “Maybe, yeah. Probably did that at Knebworth and that, I think, if I can remember anything about it.

“But, no. There’s talk about summat. Maybe. But no rush. He’s my man, I love him. So if he’s got any tunes that need singing, I’m the boy, mate.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher also told Wilkinson that he’s been swigging “half a bottle of brandy” before he goes on stage for his solo shows over the last year.

The singer, who turned 50 yesterday (September 21), said that he’d been drinking brandy with honey and hot water to warm up his voice.

“It’s half a bottle of brandy before I go on,” Gallagher said. “I have kind of backed it off now. But the last year I’ve been walloping the brandy with honey and hot water, and going on a little bit.

“I’ve been getting a bit battered on stage recently. Not battered as much but just… I wouldn’t say nerves but I think as you get older, you do get a little bit more… you’re not as cocksure.”

In other news, Gallagher recently shared a new remix of his track ‘Diamond In The Dark’ by DJ Premier.