Liam Gallagher fan confuses washing line for camping chair at Knebworth

A Liam Gallagher fan has gone viral on Twitter after confusing a washing line for a camping chair at his Knebworth show last night (June 5).

Yesterday Gallagher returned to the site of Oasis’ biggest victory for a pair of sold-out solo shows at Knebworth, performing to over 160,000 people over two nights.

Following the show though, one fan achieved Internet fame after accidentally taking a washing up line to the gig.

Taking to Twitter, Kaisha Bennett shared a photo of her dad proudly holding up the laundry accessory. “Only my dad would bring what he thought was a camping chair all the way to Knebworth for Liam Gallagher but turns out it’s actually a washing line,” they wrote.

Gallagher is yet to respond but did take to Twitter to praise the fans at the show. “I wanna thank everyone who was at Knebworth last night,” he wrote. “Big up the Pastels, big up the Sniffers, big up Paulo and big up Kasabian and most of all the beautiful people, you looked and sounded wait for it… biblical, celestial, majestical, approachable, humble.”

“Oh, and spiritual he added.

Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “When Liam Gallagher first announced his return to Knebworth, he described the gigs as “history – part two”. It was a bold step even by his bullish standards. (But) if Liam wanted to give the kids their own Knebworth here: mission accomplished.”

During both shows, Gallagher brought out The Stone Roses’ John Squire for ‘Champagne Supernova’.

“A big fucking round of applause for the coolest man on the planet,” Gallagher told the crowd as he introduced him on the first night. “The one and only John fucking Squire.” Squire also came out with Oasis during their shows at the venue in 1996.

Meanwhile, Gallagher recently reflected on his “obsession” with the Stone Roses in an interview with NME. In the latest in the Firsts video series, the musician looked back on his first gig, where he saw Stone Roses at former Manchester music venue International 2. “It blew my mind and that’s when I wanted to join a band,” he said.

He also explained that the Roses were the first band he fell in love with. “Our kid was into The Smiths but they were a little bit too early for me and a little bit too student-y,” he said. “But the Roses were a bit more laddy – not as laddy as us, but it felt a bit more right.”