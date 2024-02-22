‘Liam Gallagher & Friends’ announce Malta Weekender

Liam Gallagher has announced a four-day festival in Malta for later this year – you can find all the details below.
The former Oasis frontman is due to host his own European getaway, ‘Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender’, between September 19 and September 22, 2024. He’ll deliver a headline performance, and will be joined by a self-curated line-up of artists and DJs.
Additionally, the upcoming event is set to host club nights, pool parties and boat parties at the location over the “four days and four nights”.
Gallagher will perform his bill-topping show on a “purpose-built live concert area in Ta’ Qali”, which will stage “two days and nights of incredible live music”.
Other participating venues include UNO Malta (the country’s largest open-air venue) and the Cafe Del Mar & Terrace (an “incredible beach club with amazing panoramic views of the Mediterranean”). No other names have been confirmed currently. You can find more information here.
Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT next Friday (March 1), with hotel packages and payment plans available – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can sign up to get early access to tickets at the same time next Tuesday (February 27) – you can do so here.
It comes after Bring Me The Horizon hosted their own Malta Weekender in 2022. The event also featured performances from the likes of Bullet For My Valentine, Nova Twins and Beartooth.
Gallagher’s forthcoming Malta takeover will follow his joint tour with John Squire (in support of their collaborative self-titled album, out March 1), his ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary concerts and his headline performances at TRNSMT and Reading & Leeds.
You can find any remaining tickets for those dates here.
Yesterday (February 21), Gallagher appeared to confirm that he and Squire would be playing at Glastonbury 2024. No acts have been officially announced for the festival yet, however.
LG hinted last September that his next solo album was finished. His latest studio effort, ‘C’mon You Know’, came out in 2022 following on from ‘As You Were’ (2017) and ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ (2019).
Meanwhile, the singer recently revealed that he was planning to take a year off in 2024 before Squire approached him to ask if they could work together.
LG and the former Stone Roses guitarist have already previewed their collaborative record with the singles ‘Just Another Rainbow’ and ‘Mars To Liverpool’.