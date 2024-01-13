Liam Gallagher gives ruthless verdict on resurfaced clip of Noel singing with Damon Albarn

Liam Gallagher has given his ruthless verdict on a resurfaced clip of his brother Noel playing a version of Gorillaz’ ‘Dare’ with Damon Albarn.

The video was captured in December 2015 at a 60th birthday party for Paul Simonon, the bassist in The Clash, who is also part of the performance.

Noel Gallagher is singing the vocal that was originally recorded by the Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder while playing guitar, and Albarn is singing his original melody line from the 2005 song, with Simonon on bass.

What a bunch of CUNTS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 13, 2024

Replying to a newly reposted video of the performance on X/Twitter, Liam wrote: “What a bunch of CUNTS”.

Later at the same birthday party in 2015, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde joined Gallagher and Albarn in a rendition of The Clash’s ‘Brand New Cadillac’.

Simonon was a member of the group The Good, The Bad & The Queen with Albarn from 2005 to 2008, alongside The Verve’s Simon Tong and Afrobeat drumming legend Tony Allen.

Earlier today (January 13), it was revealed that Liam Gallagher had introduced a children’s charity cover of The Beatles’ ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’. The charity GOODSTOCK was founded by music industry executives Katie and Debbie Gwyther to raise funds for Highgate Primary School.

Liam also recently announced his 10-track album with The Stone Roses‘ John Squire, which he teased was “the best record since [The Beatles‘] ‘Revolver’”, and shared the first single ‘Just Another Rainbow’. The song landed at Number 16 in the UK Singles Chart yesterday (January 12).

Former Oasis guitarist Bonehead, who plays in Liam’s solo band, revealed last month that he’d heard LG and Squire’s joint record and declared that the finished product was “very good”.

Gallagher has also recently reflected on Oasis’ split, claiming that his brother Noel “threw me under the fucking bus” at the time in a new interview.

In other Liam Gallagher news, back in September he hinted that his next solo album was finished. His latest LP, ‘C’mon You Know’, came out in 2022 following on from ‘As You Were’ (2017) and ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ (2019).