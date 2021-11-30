Liam Gallagher, Glass Animals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more announced for Splendour In The Grass 2022

The full line-up for next year’s Splendour In The Grass has officially been locked in, with Liam Gallagher, Glass Animals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more joining previously announced headliners Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator.
After being postponed four times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Splendour will return to its home of the North Byron Parklands next winter, running over the weekend of Friday July 22 through Sunday 24.
The full lineup was announced on triple j this morning (December 1), with Breakfast hosts Bryce Mills and Ebony Boadu breaking the news shortly after 8am. Among the acts locked in for the Friday are Kasey Musgraves, DMA’S, Dillon Francis, Yungblud, Orville Peck, Ruel and Cub Sport.
Rounding out the Saturday bill will be Violent Soho, Tim Minchin, Jack Harlow, The Jungle Giants and Oliver Tree, with a total of 37 names announced for the day. Then, joining Tyler and Gallagher on Sunday will be acts like Duke Dumont, Mura Masa, Amyl And The Sniffers, Aitch, G Flip and Grinspoon.
The festival’s headliners were announced back in March, alongside the news of its third postponement. Initially slated for last July, Splendour was first pushed back to October of 2020, then July of 2021, then once more to November. Its current dates were locked down back in August.
Organisers had also planned for a Sydney-based pop-up event called Splendour In The City to take place this July, but that was eventually cancelled due to lockdowns in NSW. They did, however, manage to pull off a virtual event called Splendour XR, which streamed performances by Violent Soho, Amyl And The Sniffers, Tash Sultana, The Avalanches, Ziggy Ramo and more.
Tickets for Splendour ’22 go on sale at 9am AEDT next Monday (December 6), with those purchased for the 2020 and ’21 events also remaining valid for next year’s edition. More details about that can be found on the festival’s website.
Last month, a class action investigation was launched into potentially unlawful searches performed by NSW police officers at Splendour In The Grass from 2016 to 2019. Lawyers from Slater And Gordon and Redfern Legal Centre have detailed their investigation to NME, saying they aim to file proceedings by next year.
The full line-up for Splendour In The Grass 2022 is:
FRIDAY
Gorillaz
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Kacey Musgraves
DMA’S
Dillon Francis
Yungblud
Ruel
Jungle
Orville Peck
Cub Sport
Sofi Tukker
Baker Boy
Hooligan Hefs
Confidence Man
Maxo Kream
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Miiesha
Sly Withers
Starcrawler
Fazerdaze
George Alice
1300
Dena Amy
Luen
Aywy
Still Woozy
Joy Crookes
Wet Leg
Mako Road
Renforshort
May-A
Flowerkid
The Buoys
SATURDAY
The Strokes
Glass Animals
Violent Soho
Tim Minchin
Jack Harlow
The Jungle Giants
Oliver Tree
Tom Misch
Ruby Fields
JPEGMafia
Methyl Ethel
Stella Donnelly
The Chats
Biig Piig
Chillinit
Triple One
PUP
Tai Verdes
Hinds
Alice Ivy
Budjerah
Adrian Eagle
The Lazy Eyes
Jordan Brando
Honey Point
Carolina Gasolina
Myd
Mildlife
Jarreau Vandal
Brame & Hamo
Banoffee
Moktar
Stevan
Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion
Pricie
Pink Matter
Memphis LK (DJ)
SUNDAY
Tyler, The Creator
Liam Gallagher
Duke Dumont
Mura Masa
Amyl And The Sniffers
Aitch
G Flip
Grinspoon
Parquet Courts
Tierra Whack
Julia Stone
Genesis Owusu
Surfaces
Holly Humberstone
Alex The Astronaut
Northeast Party House
Mo’ju
The Snuts
Sycco
Dayglow
JK-47
King Stingray
Mickey Kojak
Shantan Wantan Ichiban
AK Sports
Munasib
Bad//Dreems
Shannon & The Clams
Babe Rainbow
Tom Cardy
Jeff The Brotherhood
The Soul Movers
Mylee Grace
Andy Golledge
Charlie Collins