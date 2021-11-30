Liam Gallagher, Glass Animals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more announced for Splendour In The Grass 2022

The full line-up for next year’s Splendour In The Grass has officially been locked in, with Liam Gallagher, Glass Animals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more joining previously announced headliners Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator.

After being postponed four times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Splendour will return to its home of the North Byron Parklands next winter, running over the weekend of Friday July 22 through Sunday 24.

The full lineup was announced on triple j this morning (December 1), with Breakfast hosts Bryce Mills and Ebony Boadu breaking the news shortly after 8am. Among the acts locked in for the Friday are Kasey Musgraves, DMA’S, Dillon Francis, Yungblud, Orville Peck, Ruel and Cub Sport.

Rounding out the Saturday bill will be Violent Soho, Tim Minchin, Jack Harlow, The Jungle Giants and Oliver Tree, with a total of 37 names announced for the day. Then, joining Tyler and Gallagher on Sunday will be acts like Duke Dumont, Mura Masa, Amyl And The Sniffers, Aitch, G Flip and Grinspoon.

The festival’s headliners were announced back in March, alongside the news of its third postponement. Initially slated for last July, Splendour was first pushed back to October of 2020, then July of 2021, then once more to November. Its current dates were locked down back in August.

Organisers had also planned for a Sydney-based pop-up event called Splendour In The City to take place this July, but that was eventually cancelled due to lockdowns in NSW. They did, however, manage to pull off a virtual event called Splendour XR, which streamed performances by Violent Soho, Amyl And The Sniffers, Tash Sultana, The Avalanches, Ziggy Ramo and more.

Tickets for Splendour ’22 go on sale at 9am AEDT next Monday (December 6), with those purchased for the 2020 and ’21 events also remaining valid for next year’s edition. More details about that can be found on the festival’s website.

Last month, a class action investigation was launched into potentially unlawful searches performed by NSW police officers at Splendour In The Grass from 2016 to 2019. Lawyers from Slater And Gordon and Redfern Legal Centre have detailed their investigation to NME, saying they aim to file proceedings by next year.

The full line-up for Splendour In The Grass 2022 is:

FRIDAY

Gorillaz

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Kacey Musgraves

DMA’S

Dillon Francis

Yungblud

Ruel

Jungle

Orville Peck

Cub Sport

Sofi Tukker

Baker Boy

Hooligan Hefs

Confidence Man

Maxo Kream

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Miiesha

Sly Withers

Starcrawler

Fazerdaze

George Alice

1300

Dena Amy

Luen

Aywy

Still Woozy

Joy Crookes

Wet Leg

Mako Road

Renforshort

May-A

Flowerkid

The Buoys

SATURDAY

The Strokes

Glass Animals

Violent Soho

Tim Minchin

Jack Harlow

The Jungle Giants

Oliver Tree

Tom Misch

Ruby Fields

JPEGMafia

Methyl Ethel

Stella Donnelly

The Chats

Biig Piig

Chillinit

Triple One

PUP

Tai Verdes

Hinds

Alice Ivy

Budjerah

Adrian Eagle

The Lazy Eyes

Jordan Brando

Honey Point

Carolina Gasolina

Myd

Mildlife

Jarreau Vandal

Brame & Hamo

Banoffee

Moktar

Stevan

Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion

Pricie

Pink Matter

Memphis LK (DJ)

SUNDAY

Tyler, The Creator

Liam Gallagher

Duke Dumont

Mura Masa

Amyl And The Sniffers

Aitch

G Flip

Grinspoon

Parquet Courts

Tierra Whack

Julia Stone

Genesis Owusu

Surfaces

Holly Humberstone

Alex The Astronaut

Northeast Party House

Mo’ju

The Snuts

Sycco

Dayglow

JK-47

King Stingray

Mickey Kojak

Shantan Wantan Ichiban

AK Sports

Munasib

Bad//Dreems

Shannon & The Clams

Babe Rainbow

Tom Cardy

Jeff The Brotherhood

The Soul Movers

Mylee Grace

Andy Golledge

Charlie Collins