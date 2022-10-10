Liam Gallagher highlights mental health in poignant ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ video

Liam Gallagher has shared a poignant new video for ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ and teamed up with mental health charity Talk Club.

The new video was announced over the weekend, with Gallagher explaining how he’d teamed up with Talk Club for the release of the ‘C’mon, You Know’ track. Talk Club is an organisation that works to help support male mental health. It was founded by Ben Akers after he lost his childhood best friend, Steve Yates, to suicide in 2014.

“We all know someone affected by suicide which sadly seems to be at an all-time high,” Gallagher said. “I’ve lost many people far too early and it’s important to talk. I’m really pleased to be able to help in anyway with this song and will be partnering with Talk Club on my track ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ LG x.”

All UK profits from ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ for the next six months will be donated to Talk Club, with Liam also set to take over the organisation’s Twitter account from 11am-12pm on Thursday (October 13) to discuss mental health issues.

Watch the ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ video below.

Talk Club co-founders Ben Akers and Gavin Thorpes said in a statement: “Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50. And Liam is a hero to many of that generation. So to be collaborating with him on something that raises the awareness of Talk Club, and gets men talking and improving their mental fitness, will save lives.”

Elsewhere, Gallagher recently shared his support for “the king” Ian Brown following the Stone Roses‘ singer’s decision to tour solo without a band. Last month (September 25), Brown began his first UK headline tour in a decade at Leeds’ O2 Academy. Following the show, fans shared their anger after the Stone Roses singer played his sold out big with no band, with some likening the performance to “karaoke”.

When asked by a fan whether he had seen Brown’s “embarrassing performance”, Gallagher replied: “He’s never embarrassing he’s the king.”

