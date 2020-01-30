News Music News

Liam Gallagher shares mysterious new video after hinting “something very special” is coming

"Something very special for you all"

Elizabeth Aubrey
Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher performs live, 2019. CREDIT: Getty

Liam Gallagher has shared a mysterious new video after hinting that “something very special” was coming later this week.

In a cryptic tweet last week, the former Oasis frontman told his fans to keep a look out for a special announcement coming next week.

Gallagher tweeted: “Keep your eyes peeled and your ears open 31st January something very special for you all.”

Now, a cryptic new teaser video has arrived on Gallagher’s YouTube page. You can watch below:

Advertisement

Earlier this month (January 5), Gallagher said he was considering releasing a track called ‘The World’s In Need’, which failed to make the cut on his second record ‘Why Me, Why Not?’.

The former Oasis singer wrote on Twitter: “I wrote a song last year called The worlds in need…might have to release it doesn’t matter if it’s out of tune as it’s true c’mon you know LG x (sic).”

He then shared what appeared to be lyrics to the track, writing: “It’s calling me it’s calling you listen up let’s get to you know I need a sign for peace of mind the worlds in need send gods speed c’mon you know LFUKING x (sic)”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was recently announced (January 16) that Gallagher will play Rock In Rio Lisbon this year, alongside acts including Post Malone, Foo Fighters, The National, Camilla Cabello and Black Eyed Peas.

The festival takes place over two consecutive weekends – June 20-21 and 27-28 – with Gallagher taking to the stage on the first Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.