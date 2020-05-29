Watch Liam Gallagher perform Oasis rarity ‘Sad Song’ for ‘MTV Unplugged’

Liam Gallagher has today (May 29) shared his MTV Unplugged performance of ‘Sad Song’ – you can watch the performance below.

Gallagher performed the rare Oasis track during a show at Hull City Hall last summer. On June 12, Gallagher will release a live album of the full performance.

‘Sad Song’ was originally sung by Noel Gallagher and featured as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their 1994 album ‘Definitely Maybe’.

You can watch the performance here:

Liam has also today launched a competition for fans to join him and Oasis guitarist Bonehead on a Zoom chat that will take place on June 17 at 6PM.

20 winners will join the pair to talk about the MTV Unplugged show and answer fan questions.

To enter the competition, fans will need to either purchase any version of ‘MTV Unplugged’ or register here.

Yesterday (May 28), Liam joined the Courteeners’ Liam Fray for a sing-a-long livestream event ‘Together In One Voice’ in Manchester.

The residents of Greater Manchester joined in the event from their homes which aimed to “harness the power of music to connect their communities and bring them together in these challenging times.” It took place as part of Manchester International Festival’s online programme MIF LIVE.

Before the event Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said of ‘Together In One Voice’: “I am incredibly proud of the way people in Greater Manchester have responded to the current crisis – we have come together to look after each other, as we always do in tough times, and I hope we will be stronger and more together coming out of this.”