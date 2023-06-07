Liam Gallagher responds after Noel “fucking dares” him to call over Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter to respond after his brother Noel said he “fucking dares” him to call him up and discuss an Oasis reunion.

The comments arose during a recent interview with Seattle radio station 98.9 KPNW, when Noel was asked about the possibility of an Oasis reunion.

Here, Noel — who is currently touring in the US in support of his latest High Flying Birds album ‘Council Skies’ — insisted that neither he nor his brother want the reunion to take place. He also stated that although Liam continues to say he wants Oasis to reform online, if he did want to make the prospect into a reality he would have already called him up to organise it.

“Look, he’s gonna have to call me. He’s going to have to get somebody to call me, because he’s been going on about it for the last fucking 10 [years] or whatever it is and you know, he doesn’t want it,” he said.

“He knows that neither of us are particularly interested in it. I know he doesn’t want it. I’m very comfortable with what I’m doing. I couldn’t give a flying fuck one way or the other, but he keeps going on about it and I’m like, ‘OK well fucking call us then.

Noel Gallagher about an Oasis reunion and Liam Gallagher before Seattle gig 📹 989KPNW pic.twitter.com/WU2nfndn22 — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) June 6, 2023

[He’s] told kids, ‘It’s happening. It’s happening now. It’s coming. It’s definitely happening.’ Blah blah blah… I dare him,” he added. “I fucking dare you to call me. I dare you to call me. And you won’t call me, because if you do call me and I go, ‘Actually that’s a good idea. Actually, that might work.’”

Now, following Noel’s comments, Liam has taken to Twitter to criticise his brother, and insinuate that the musician doesn’t “seem himself”.

“Listen Noel I know you check my tweets call me I’m actually concerned about you we all are you don’t seem yourself Cmon big guy pick it up,” he wrote speaking directly to his sibling and former bandmate.

Listen Noel I know you check my tweets call me I’m actually concerned about you we all are you don’t seem yourself Cmon big guy pick it up — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 7, 2023

He also sent a follow-up update, discussing the comments with fans. “Rkids been in usa 2 days and he’s turned into RIC FLAIR,” he said, comparing him to a famous American Wrestler.

Rkids been in usa 2 days and he’s turned into RIC FLAIR it’s coming up it’s DARE — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 7, 2023

In other Oasis news, a similar situation occurred last month, when Liam responded to recent comments made by his brother, accusing him of being too much of a “coward” to organise an Oasis reunion.

“He’s full of shit he HATES Oasis fans [but] doesn’t mind them buying his records”, he wrote in a series of updates.

While talks of an Oasis reunion have been circulating more and more in recent years, for the most part, the brothers have had a largely on-again-off-again approach to the idea.

Initially, in a cover interview with NME, Liam claimed that an Oasis reunion was “gonna happen very soon”. Additionally, back in January, Noel also caught fans’ attention when he claimed that he would “never say never” to the idea.

Later, however, their approach to the idea soured — particularly after Liam accused his brother and former bandmate of doing “a lot of damage to Oasis as a band”.

While uncertainty surrounds an Oasis reunion, it has been confirmed that they will be releasing a 30th-anniversary edition of their debut album next year, featuring previously-unreleased material recorded at the time.

Elsewhere, Liam also announced that he had plans to play ‘Definitely Maybe’ in full to celebrate the event — although he only plans to take the show to a few “biblical” venues.

Speaking with NME ahead of his latest solo album, ‘Council Skies’, Noel also reflected on what it was like to be on the road at the same time as other Brit-pop icons, Blur and Pulp — who are currently embarking on their respective reunion tours.

“I didn’t know that, but good luck to them! Blur never split up, did they? Pulp never split up, they just went and did other things, which is the adult way of doing it,” he said, later explaining how Oasis differs from their peers. “Sadly my fucking band were very far from adult about it. It was a bit more crash and burn.”

He also discussed the potential of having a co-headline tour with these ‘90s bands, particularly with his brother. “Inevitably, it will happen,” he hinted, “There’s never really been a serious offer about ‘The Big O’ getting back together, but there you go.”