Liam Gallagher responds to Dua Lipa labelling Britpop bands as “obnoxious”

Liam Gallagher has responded to Dua Lipa branding Britpop bands as “obnoxious” in a recent interview.

The ‘Houdini’ singer recently spoke about the musical influences on her forthcoming third album, which included bands like Blur and Oasis.

In the interview with Rolling Stone, the pop star hinted that the new record would channel the “don’t give a fuck-ness” of the Britpop legends.

When the interviewer mentioned that Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn hadn’t been kind to female artists in the past – taking shots at artists like Taylor Swift and Adele, for example – Lipa said that while she hadn’t experienced any encounters with them personally, you “sometimes you have to separate the art from the person”.

“It’s more like the music element, the aspect of it that I’m really connected to. The way that [some Brit-pop artists] acted, the things that they’ve done, they’re obnoxious for sure. That’s their whole thing,” she added.

Elaborating on past expectations of rock stars, the singer added that there’s “so much toxicity in the way people wanted their artists or their musicians.”

“If they weren’t like that, they would’ve been seen as boring, and I think that’s such a bad way to see things,” she added.

Former Oasis frontman Liam was asked for his thoughts on the ‘Dance The Night’ singer’s “obnoxious” claim on X/Twitter, to which he bluntly replied: “She’s just jealous.”

She’s just jealous — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 23, 2024

The musician didn’t elaborate any further, but has spent much of today (January 23), responding to fan questions on the social platform.

This week Gallagher and John Squire announced their next single ‘Mars To Liverpool’, which arrives on Friday (January 26).

The pair recently launched their collaborative side project and shared their debut track ‘Just Another Rainbow’, earlier this month.

Elsewhere in her Rolling Stone interview, Lipa said that her new “psychedelic-pop-infused” album was inspired by the likes of Primal Scream and Massive Attack.

She also described the record as more “raw”, which seeks to “capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun”.