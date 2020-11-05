Liam Gallagher reveals “celestial announcement” is coming next week

Liam Gallagher has hinted that a “celestial announcement” is coming next week.

Gallagher remained vague about the details of the announcement, but some fans believe it could be the first hint at new music.

The former Oasis frontman released his latest record ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ in September 2019, following on from his 2017 debut, ‘As You Were’.

Earlier this year, Gallagher confirmed that his third studio effort would be arriving in 2021 – but promised to release “a little tune this year to cheer youse up”, referencing the ongoing hardship brought on by the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter this morning (November 5), LG signalled that the first track could be arriving very soon. “Brothers n sisters keep your eyes pealed [sic] and your ears open,” he wrote, “I have a celestial announcement to make on Monday c’mon you know LG x”

Earlier this week, Gallagher was asked by a fan to reveal a release date for his next song. “Very soon be patient your [sic] not going anywhere are ya,” he replied.

Another follower asked the singer whether he had a title for the lead single. “Yeah man,” Gallagher said. You can see those posts below.

Gallagher is due to appear as one of six headliners at next year’s Reading & Leeds festivals. He had been scheduled to top the bill in 2020 before the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Last month, it was announced that LG will join the likes of Foo Fighters, Post Malone and The National at Rock In Rio Lisbon 2021. The festival will take place over the weekends of June 19-20 and June 26-27.

In a four-star review, NME described ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ as “a more distinctive and memorable album” than its predecessor, adding that it “truly soars at its most introspective and laidback”.