Liam Gallagher reveals his third solo album is coming next year

Liam Gallagher has revealed his third solo album will be released in 2021, and that he’ll be sharing its first song at some point this year.

The former Oasis frontman released his latest record ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ last September, which followed on from his 2017 debut, ‘As You Were’.

Today (September 1), a fan on Twitter asked Gallagher whether LP3 would be “coming out this year or next year”.

Nxt year but I’ll give you a little tune this year to cheer youse up — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 1, 2020

Both — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 1, 2020

Reading and Leeds nxt year is gonna go off BIGTIME c’mon you fucking know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 1, 2020

In response, Gallagher said: “Nxt year but I’ll give you a little tune this year to cheer youse up.” You can see that exchange above.

Elsewhere, another fan questioned if the singer was more excited for his Reading & Leeds 2021 headline set or releasing his third album. “Both,” he replied.

Gallagher was announced as one of the six headliners for next year’s R&L yesterday evening (August 31). He had been scheduled to top the bill in 2020 before the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Reading and Leeds nxt year is gonna go off BIGTIME c’mon you fucking know LG x,” Gallagher tweeted upon the line-up being unveiled.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has confirmed a new rescheduled date for his free London show for NHS workers, which was announced back in April and initially set to take place in October. Now due to be held next May, the gig will also feature Primal Scream as support.