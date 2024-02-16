Liam Gallagher says he asked Noel to reunite Oasis for ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour but “he turned it down”

Liam Gallagher has claimed that he asked Noel to reunite for Oasis‘ ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour this year, but he “turned it down”.

Back in October, Liam shared details of a 2024 tour to celebrate 30 years of Oasis‘ seminal 1994 album.

The former Oasis frontman had confirmed earlier in the year that he was looking to play their iconic debut in full – which includes tracks like ‘Live Forever’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ – later teasing that he’d be playing “naughty” B-sides from the era, too.

Liam will kick off the solo 12-date stint in Sheffield on June 2, followed by a night in Cardiff, three in London, three in his native Manchester, two in Glasgow and two in Dublin.

In a new interview with MOJO, the artist said that his brother turned down the opportunity to put aside their differences and join forces for the anniversary tour. “Noel? He ain’t fucking doing it,” he told the publication.

“I did call him! Well, my people called Noel’s management team,” claimed Liam. “We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing – because we got offered it – and he said no. It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down. I get it, he’s got a divorce going down. I’ll do the ‘Definitely Maybe’ thing and have a nice time without him.”

As for whether 2025 could see the pair bury the hatchet for the anniversary of second album ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’, Liam said: “It’s down to the universe. It’ll happen when it happens, it’s not in our hands anymore.”

He added: “Me, I love nostalgia though. I’m doing the lot. Every album, even… what was the last one?”

It’s not the first time Liam has claimed that Noel turned down his offer to reform, sharing on X/Twitter back in October: “He’s been asked and he’s refused.”

It comes after Noel said he was “open to a phone call” while speaking to talkSport radio back in May. During the same chat, he accused Liam of being a “coward”.

“He doesn’t have to speak to me. He won’t speak to me, he’s a coward. So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking.’ And then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous.”

He continued that his brother is guilty of getting “people’s hopes up” with his comments on social media.

In a series of social media posts, Liam responded to the comments by claiming that they’re not true and that Noel “hates Oasis fans”.

Since Oasis’ split in 2009, the brothers have publicly exchanged barbs while routinely being asked about the possibilities of a reunion.

In light of the 30th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’, Noel confirmed back in April that an Oasis reunion will not happening any time soon, but did confirm plans for a 30th anniversary reissue of the record to mark the occasion.

Additionally, speaking to NME in a recent In Conversation chat, Noel said that there had “never really been a serious offer about ‘The Big O’ getting back together”.

Earlier this year, Liam said Noel “threw me under the fucking bus” at the time of the split.

This year, meanwhile, Liam has directed his attention to working with Stone Roses guitarist John Squire on their self-titled collaborative album (out March 1).