Liam Gallagher says he’s dedicated a song on his new album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ to Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher has said that he’s dedicated a song on his forthcoming new album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ to his brother Noel Gallagher.

Earlier this morning (October 1) Liam announced his new LP, which is set for release on May 27, 2022, and details of his return to Knebworth next summer.

Speaking to The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning about his big news, Liam was asked for his favourite track on ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’.

Advertisement

“The next single is gonna be called ‘Better Days’ and it’s full of sunshine,” he said.

“And then there’s another one, ‘I Wish I Had More Power’, and it’s dedicated to Noel. Yeah, it’s a naughty little tune, but it’s lovely.

Liam was also asked about his solo return to Knebworth next year, which will continue the 25th anniversary celebrations of Oasis’ landmark outdoor shows at the venue in August 1996.

“This is history part two, mate,” Liam told Moyles. “I am excited. I mean, I’ve done it before and it was mega.

“And the beautiful thing about it is – obviously I can’t remember much of it – but I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I’m older and a little bit more wiser, and I’m going to milk it, you know what I mean? I’m going to really take it in. I’m buzzing, man.

Advertisement

“It’s like I said: it’s now or never, know what I mean? If I don’t do it now, I’ll never do it.”

Liam added: “We’ve had a terrible couple of years, everyone and all that. I’ve got a new album coming out and I’m just gonna try and pull it off, you know what I mean?

“I feel I can deliver it on me own, obviously with the band and that. I just think it’s gonna go off, mate.”

Last week Liam was forced to cancel a show in Belfast after he fell out of a helicopter at the Isle of Wight Festival.