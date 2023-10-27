Liam Gallagher says he’s “gonna go for it visually” on ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour

Liam Gallagher has shared some insight on his upcoming ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour, telling fans that he is “gonna go for it visually”.

The news of a forthcoming tour across the UK and Ireland was shared earlier this month when the former Oasis frontman confirmed that he would be hitting the road to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1994 debut album.

For the shows, Gallagher will be making stops at arenas in Sheffield, Cardiff, Glasgow and Dublin, as well as numerous dates at London’s O2 Arena and at the Co-Op Live venue in the singer’s hometown of Manchester.

Now, according to a new post shared on social media, the Britpop icon is planning on presenting fans with an elaborate visual display at the concerts, and wants to “bring the cover alive on stage”.

It’s gonna be mega trust me,” he wrote on X/Twitter “I’m gonna go for it visually.”

“I’m gonna bring the cover alive on stage flamingos bowls of lasagna that I’m gonna dive head first in naked cmon,” he added, presumably referring to the plastic flamingo placed atop the fireplace on the album cover.

The announcement of the tour was first teased by Gallagher to fans earlier this year, when he reflected on the 30-year milestone and said that he was looking for a way to play the 1994 album in full.

Liam continued to tease the prospect, later announcing that he’d be playing “naughty” B-sides from the era too as well ‘Half The World Away’ sung by his brother, former bandmate and Oasis’ chief songwriter, Noel.

More recently, the singer said that brother and former-bandmate Noel Gallagher turned down the offer to take part in the upcoming dates, however, it does appear that ex-Oasis guitarist Bonehead will be joining him on the tour following his solo projects and previous cancer scare – he’s since been given the all-clear.

Although not taking part in the tour, Noel did confirm plans for a 30th anniversary reissue of the seminal album to mark the occasion.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the ‘Definitely Maybe’ Tour,” he said at the time. “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x” Liam wrote when confirming the tour online.

Upon tickets going on sale last Friday (October 20), extra shows were added in Manchester and London due to extreme demand. You can find any remaining tickets here.

Describing the album cover for ‘Definitely Maybe’ back in 2015, NME recalled how the artwork was “Inspired by the sleeve of ‘A Collection Of Beatles Oldies’”.

“The band were shot in Bonehead’s front room surrounded by significant objects: pictures of Burt Bacharach and Rodney Marsh, a spinning globe and glasses filled with Ribena,” it read. “The idea of Liam ‘lying in state’ came from photographer Michael Spencer Jones visiting the Egyptology section of the Manchester Science Museum.”

In other Liam Gallagher news, the Manchester indie icon has teased that his new solo album – the follow-up to 2022’s ‘C’Mon You Know’ – is now complete, as is his upcoming joint album with John Squire, which he describes as “the best record since The Beatles‘ ‘Revolver’”.