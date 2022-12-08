Liam Gallagher says his only rival for Knebworth would be Freddie Mercury

Liam Gallagher has said that Freddie Mercury is perhaps the only other frontman who he thinks could perform a solo gig as big as Knebworth.

The singer documented his return to Knebworth as a solo act earlier this summer for the film Knebworth 22, which sees him perform in the Hertfordshire town 26 years after Oasis‘ famed shows there in 1996.

At one point in the film, Gallagher insisted that only former Queen frontman Freddie Mercury could have managed the same feat.

“Mick Jagger wouldn’t be able to do this on his own,” he said. “Bono wouldn’t be able to do this on his own. Robert Plant wouldn’t be able to do this on his own. Maybe Freddie Mercury might be, but he’s not here, is he?”

Nonetheless, Gallagher was still humbled by the opportunity to play Knebworth as a solo act. “I’m still in shock that I got to play Knebworth two nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis,” he said.

“I’m still trying to get my head around it. To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond Biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it.”

Gallagher continued:”Knebworth for me was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let’s do it again in another 26 years. LG x.”

In a four-star review of Knebworth 22, NME wrote: “His Knebworth 22 may never attain the near-mythical status of its Oasis predecessor, but – as the film shows – it arrived at a moment when generations of music lovers needed an excuse to get together, get teary-eyed and enjoy a boozy singalong.”

Earlier this week, Liam Gallagher was confirmed for next year’s edition of Mad Cool, which will take place in Madrid next summer.