Liam Gallagher shares his thoughts on Alex Turner’s style

Liam Gallagher has shared his thoughts about Alex Turner‘s fashion style.

The former Oasis singer and founder of the Pretty Green clothing line was asked by a fan on Twitter recently whether he’d dress like the Arctic Monkeys singer and guitarist for a gig.

Attached to the tweet was an image of a suited-up Turner with long hair and a beard from the ‘Tranquility Base…’ album era.

Gallagher, who’s known for his love of parka jackets and ’60s Mod-inspired-fashion, replied: “He looks good [but] I can’t be wearing suits on stage fuck that snizzle.” See the post below.

He looks good I can’t be wearing suits on stage fuck that snizzle — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2023

Gallagher was also asked by one of his followers to name his favourite Arctic Monkeys song. He picked ‘Cornerstone’, the romantic 2009 single from the Sheffield group’s third album ‘Humbug’.

Cornerstone — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 30, 2023

In 2018 Gallagher reportedly made peace with Turner over a pint at Sziget Festival after the soloist previously mocked the Monkeys frontman for appearing to adopt an American twang.

During an interview on BBC Radio 1 the previous year, Gallagher criticised artists who “start speaking American” after relocating to the US. “Like the geezer out of the Arctic Monkeys,” he added. “He did it, didn’t he? He started getting his hair in a quiff and biker leather jackets on.

“You know what I mean? It’s like, when he goes back to his mum’s, does he really walk in the door with that biker leather jacket and go [American accent], ‘Hey mum, can I have some tea?'”

Gallagher continued: “She’s going to give him a clip, isn’t she? You know what I mean.”

The ‘C’mon You Know’ singer’s estranged brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher previously said he’d “rather drink petrol from the nozzle” than listen to Turner give another interview.

Noel then defended his comments while speaking to NME in 2015. “Alex is a fucking top dude in a fucking top band, and a very attractive man,” he said. “His interviews, on the other hand, are lacklustre.”

The High Flying Birds musician then shared his thoughts on Arctic Monkeys’ divisive 2018 album ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’. “I don’t know what to make of it,” he said of the experimental record. “You’d expect a few choruses. There isn’t any of them.”

Last month saw the Monkeys headline Glastonbury Festival for the third time in their career. The show came towards the end of the band’s UK and Ireland stadium tour in support of their seventh studio album, 2022’s ‘The Car’.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher will celebrate the release of his upcoming live album ‘Knebworth 22’ with an intimate gig at KOKO in London next month.