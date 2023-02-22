Liam Gallagher shares his thoughts on ‘nepo babies’: “Zip it ya jealous ugly fucks”

Liam Gallagher has shared his thoughts on the recent ‘nepo babies’ debate.

Numerous figures from the entertainment industry have weighed in on the conversation, which was sparked after Vulture published ‘An All But Definitive Guide To The Hollywood Nepo-Verse’ last December.

Among those to have spoken out include Lily Allen, Zoë Kravitz, Bono‘s daughter Eve Hewson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Liam’s estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher.

The latter’s comments came after his daughter Anaïs – who is a photographer – said she was aware “how privileged” she is and “how much of a leg up my upbringing has given me”.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (February 21), Liam wrote: “All this snizzle about famous folks kids out earning a crust [at] least they’re not out mugging old people zip it ya jealous ugly fucks LG x.”

Liam’s son Lennon, 23, is a professional model who made his catwalk debut in 2017. He later appeared at London Fashion Week, and in 2018 became the face of Saint Laurent menswear.

Lennon is also a musician in the band Automotion, whose first EP ‘In Motion’ came out in 2021. The London four-piece followed it up last summer with their latest EP ‘Ecstatic Oscillations’.

Liam’s 21-year-old son Gene is a model too, as is the singer’s formerly estranged daughter Molly Moorish, 24.

Lennon’s mother is actor and singer Patsy Kensit, and Gene’s mother is Nicole Appleton of All Saints. Molly, meanwhile, is the daughter of singer-songwriter Lisa Moorish, who fronted the band Kill City in the ’00s.

Last year Lennon and Gene starred alongside their father in 48 Hours At Rockfield, a one-hour documentary that saw the trio head to the renowned Rockfield Studios where Oasis recorded ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’.

Liam spoke to NME about Lennon’s music during a Big Read cover feature in February 2022. “It’s fucking mental – I don’t know about ‘experimental’,” he said. “That’s a fucking word for it.”

He continued: “Gene was telling me there’s some scene like mathematic rock or summat. I was like, ‘This is giving me a headache already and I haven’t even heard any of it’.”

As for Noel’s opinion on the ‘nepo babies’ debate, the High Flying Birds frontman last month claimed that the children of famous parents still “have to be good at what they do” if they want to be successful.

I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel recently said it was “hilarious” that nepotism babies don’t understand their privilege when it comes to opportunity and access in industries.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has responded to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy’s call for him to make amends with Noel and reform Oasis.