Liam Gallagher shares new release date for ‘MTV Unplugged’ live album

Liam Gallagher has confirmed the new release date for his ‘MTV Unplugged’ live album, after its vinyl release was previously delayed by coronavirus.

The acoustic session, which was recorded at Hull’s City Hall last August, will now arrive on June 12th – featuring tracks from his debut ‘As You Were’ and follow-up ‘Why Me? Why Not’ along with Oasis classics ‘Some Might Say’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘Cast No Shadow’.

Other highlights include Liam’s first ever live vocal performance of the ‘Definitely Maybe’ bonus track ‘Sad Song’, all backed by Bonehead on guitar.

Brothers and Sisters, here it is the new release date for the MTV unplugged – 12th June LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 7, 2020

Liam said: “I was honoured to perform at the legendary showcase that is ‘MTV Unplugged’. It was a lovely experience and the people of Hull were biblical and sounded fantastic. I hope you enjoy the record. LG x”

The filmed, intimate and acoustic MTV concerts have been made legendary by the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Paul McCartney, Jay Z and Gallagher’s former band Oasis, which saw Liam famously miss their show through illness in 1996.

It comes after Liam confirmed that he will be performing a free concert for NHS nurses and care workers this autumn.

Gallagher will hold the concert at London’s O2 Arena on October 29 as a thank you to NHS staff for their work during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this week, he also became embroiled in a feud with Mark Lanegan, after the former Screaming Trees singer claimed Gallagher had bailed on fight with him.