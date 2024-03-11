Liam Gallagher tells Jonathan Ross the last time he spoke to Noel and performs ‘Mars To Liverpool’ with John Squire

Liam Gallagher revealed the last time he spoke to brother Noel while on The Jonathan Ross Show this weekend, followed by a performance of ‘Mars To Liverpool’ with John Squire.

The former Oasis frontman appeared on the talk show Saturday (March 9) with the Stone Roses guitarist following the release of their new collaborative album, ‘Liam Gallagher John Squire’.

Towards the end of the interview, Ross began introducing a question he said Gallagher knew would be coming, before he recalled reading that the now solo artist had recently been speaking to his estranged brother.

Advertisement

“I haven’t spoken to him,” Gallagher interjected. “I haven’t spoken to him in about 10 years.”

The musician said he hadn’t spoken to Noel since 2009, the same year the band split up after a backstage argument at Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

When the studio audience responded with a sympathetic “aww”, Gallagher wagged his finger and responded: “Don’t start that.”

After the Ross suggested that Liam might be “missing out” following the split, the artist insisted that he’s “having a great time”, adding: “Don’t worry about me. It’s all good, man.”

The talk show host concluded by asking, “So that’s not happening?”, before Liam said: “Not this week, no.”

Advertisement

Earlier in the conversation, Ross asked if collaborators Liam and Squire were “always on the same page”, before the presenter told Gallagher to “relax” and joked “I’m not your brother”.

During their appearance on the show, the pair performed their new track ‘Mars To Liverpool’ live.

Check out footage below.

Liam recently reflected on his band’s disbandment during a new interview with The Sunday Times. “I love my brother, I love my family, and all that Oasis shit, there was no need for it, you know what I mean?” he told the publication. “Maybe someone can get a bit tetchy on tour. Maybe someone drinks a bit too much. But we didn’t have to split up over it.”

He also said that he is open to the idea of reuniting, but only if Noel reaches out to him to show they’re on the same page. “He knows I’m not going to call him,” he said. “He’s the one who split the band up, so he’ll be doing the calling, and if there is no calling we won’t be getting back together.”

The comments came after the singer shared details of a 2024 tour to celebrate 30 years of Oasis‘ seminal 1994 album, ‘Definitely Maybe’, which will see him play the tracklist in full. Ahead of the shows, Liam also claimed that he asked Noel to reunite for the upcoming run of live dates, but he “turned it down”.