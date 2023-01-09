Liam Gallagher to start “sowing the seeds” of new album this year but wants to “find himself”

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he’s going to start “sowing the seeds” of a new album this year.

The Oasis frontman released third solo album ‘C’mon You Know’ last year, following it up with new concert film Knebworth 22, immortalising his two gigs at the legendary venue last summer.

A new album is already on his mind though, as Gallagher revealed in a tweet responding to a fan.

Advertisement

The fan asked the singer if a new album would be coming this year, to which Gallagher responded: “We’ll start sewing (sic) the seeds this year but it’ll be nxt year im taking most of the year of to find myself I’ve been bought a pair of sandals.”

New album this year? — steve hayes (@stevehayes568) January 6, 2023

In a four-star review of the Knebworth 22 film, NME wrote: “His Knebworth 22 may never attain the near-mythical status of its Oasis predecessor, but – as the film shows – it arrived at a moment when generations of music lovers needed an excuse to get together, get teary-eyed and enjoy a boozy singalong.”

The singer also recently responded to people that have been criticising him for singing Oasis songs at his live shows.

Writing on Twitter, Gallagher said: “Anyone who got a problem with me singing oasis tunes ain’t real oasis fans there just massive CUNTZ,” adding in another tweet: “Oasis till I die”.

In other news, Gallagher was announced recently as a headliner for Boardmasters festival in 2023 alongside Florence + The Machine.

Advertisement

The beach-side festival will return to Newquay, Cornwall from August 9-13 this summer, with Little Simz, Four Tet, Jockstrap and Wunderhorse also set to play.