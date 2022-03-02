Liam Gallagher wins Music Moment Of The Year at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Liam Gallagher has been honoured at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 this evening (March 2) with Music Moment Of The Year for the free gig he played for NHS workers at London’s The O2 last summer.

The former Oasis frontman was presented the accolade by The Fall icon Brix Smith, who praised the vital work of the NHS over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gallagher was unable to attend tonight’s ceremony at the last minute due to illness, but gave a statement which Smith read out from stage.

“Sorry I can’t be there tonight to accept the award, unfortunately I’m a bit under the weather,” said Gallagher. “I’d like to dedicate it to all the NHS workers and care workers, and all the people that generally give a shit.”

Speaking to NME earlier this month about his free NHS gig, Gallagher said: “It’s a nice thing to do, but I don’t wanna be one of them Bob Geldofs, you know what I mean? I’ll turn up cos it’s good craic and all that, but we should do something else with [the award].”

He also said it was important for him to give back to the country’s health workers because “no one else was doing it”.

Gallagher added: “It was just a nice thing to do. My family, we’ve always relied on the NHS, so it was just a nice thing. I feel like a bit of a dick getting an award for it!”

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 kicked off at the O2 Academy Brixton tonight with a performance from Sam Fender, with more performances from Griff and Sigrid, Chvrches and Robert Smith of The Cure set to happen later tonight.

BERWYN, Rina Sawayama and Bring Me The Horizon will also take to the ceremony’s stage this evening.

