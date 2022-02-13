Liam Gallagher would “love” Oasis reunion: “We should never have split up”

Liam Gallagher has stated that he believes Oasis “should never have split up,” and that he would “love” the iconic band to get back together.

Ever since the band’s breakup in 2009, rumours have periodically risen about a potential reunion, despite Liam and brother Noel not being on speaking terms.

In a new interview with The Times, Liam has once again stated his desire for the band to get back together.

Advertisement

“I’d love Oasis to get back together,” he said. “If it happens, it happens. But I’m quite happy doing [my solo career].

“We should never have split up, but we did, and this is where we’re at,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Liam discussed how he sees Noel as “a different person” since they last spoke, and “like he’s been abducted”.

“But you know I love him,” he added. “We split up nearly 13 years ago. It’s ridiculous. We can go on about whose fault it is, but he’s his own man. If he really wanted to get in contact, for my mum’s sake, he could do it, but he obviously doesn’t want to. There are only so many olive branches you can offer.”

Liam said last year he would reform Oasis for free after brother Noel named his price at £100million to get the band back together.

Advertisement

Noel then responded, saying he doesn’t believe that Oasis should reunite, because the band’s legacy is “set in stone”.

After news of the release of a special documentary marking 25 years of the band’s iconic Knebworth gig, Noel was asked about a reunion, saying he “doesn’t feel like it”.

“People ask me that question on a daily basis and I can only say to you that, I just don’t feel like it. When you’re in a band, it’s an absolute compromise so no I don’t think I could come up with an idea and then run it by four people and then six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat’s got a cough so I like to march to the beat of my own drum. Oasis is done I’m afraid.”

In an NME Big Read cover story in 2020, Liam said that an Oasis reunion will happen “very fucking soon,” because he believes Noel is “greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen.”