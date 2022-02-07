Liam Gallagher, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Yungblud and more announce Splendour In The Grass 2022 sideshows

Secret Sounds have announced a sprawling slate of new sideshows for this year’s Splendour In The Grass, with a total of 47 headline gigs divvied up between 21 artists.

Most of the festival’s ancillary gigs are set to go down in Sydney and Melbourne, with 12 of the artists announced today – including Orville Peck, JPEGMafia, Dillon Francis (with support from Benson), Renforshort and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs (with support from Wet Leg) – playing exclusively at theatres in those two cities.

Joy Crookes and Biig Piig are among the pack as well, with the list rounded out by Hinds, Holly Humberstone, Still Woozy, Tierra Whack and Tom Misch.

Liam Gallagher, Duke Dumont, Jack Harlow, Oliver Tree and Mura Masa all have Perth dates added to their itineraries (in addition to the expected shows in Sydney and Melbourne), while Jungle will treat their third show to punters in Hobart instead. Aitch and Sofi Tukker will join the first five of those acts in playing Sydney, Melbourne and Perth gigs, but will also take to the stage in Adelaide.

Brisbane’s sole inclusion in the fray comes courtesy of Yungblud, who’s primed to play the Fortitude Music Hall on Sunday July 23. He’ll also play sets in Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

The 47 new gigs join previously announce sideshows from Splendour ’22 headliners The Strokes (playing two shows in Sydney and one in Melbourne, all sold out) and Gorillaz (playing Melbourne and Sydney). All but four of the shows – Oliver Tree’s in Perth and Sydney, Joy Crookes’ in Melbourne and Duke Dumont’s in Sydney – will down across the last 10 days in July, tying in with Splendour’s run from Friday July 22 to Sunday 24.

Tickets for all of the new gigs go on sale at 9am local time on Monday February 14, with a presale kicking off at the same time this Friday (February 11). More details on tickets can be found via Secret Sounds.

Splendour In The Grass will make its return to the North Byron Parklands this July, celebrating the festival’s 20th edition. Initially slated to run across the same three dates in 2020, the festival was postponed four times before its current schedule was locked in. Tyler, The Creator rounds out its trio of headliners, with a total of 105 acts spread across the weekend.

Today (February 8) also came with a string of headline tours announced by acts set to perform at the festival, but don’t formally count as its own sideshows. Tai Verdes, Dayglow and Starcrawler will all play shows in Sydney and Melbourne, while Texan duo Surfaces have slated shows in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide (as well as one in Auckland for those in New Zealand).

All of those shows come courtesy of Frontier Touring, with details available from their website.

The full list of official sideshows for Splendour In The Grass 2022 is:

THE STROKES

Tuesday July 26 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Thursday July 28 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Friday July 29 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

GORILLAZ

Sunday July 24 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Tuesday July 26 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

LIAM GALLAGHER

Saturday July 23 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Wednesday July 27 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Saturday July 30 – Perth, HBF Stadium

YEAH YEAH YEAHS (w/ WET LEG)

Wednesday July 20 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Sunday July 24 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

DUKE DUMONT

Friday July 15 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (live)

Saturday July 16 – Perth, Metro City

Friday July 22 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena (live)

JACK HARLOW

Wednesday July 20 – Perth, HBF Stadium

Monday July 25 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

Thursday July 28 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

YUNGBLUD

Saturday July 23 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Sunday July 24 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Wednesday July 27 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Thursday July 28 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Saturday July 30 – Perth, Astor Theatre

JUNGLE

Wednesday July 20 – Hobart, Uni Bar

Saturday July 23 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Sunday July 24 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

MURA MASA

Wednesday July 20 – Perth, Metro City

Friday July 22 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Saturday July 23 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

AITCH

Friday July 22 – Perth, Metro City

Tuesday July 26 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Wednesday July 27 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Thursday July 28 – Adelaide, The Gov

TOM MISCH

Friday July 22 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Monday July 25 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

OLIVER TREE

Saturday July 16 – Perth, Astor Theatre

Tuesday July 19 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Thursday July 21 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

ORVILLE PECK

Wednesday July 20 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Sunday July 24 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

DILLON FRANCIS (w/ BENSON)

Thursday July 21 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday July 23 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

TIERRA WHACK

Wednesday July 27 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Thursday July 28 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

JPEGMAFIA

Wednesday July 20 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Thursday July 21 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

SOFI TUKKER

Saturday July 23 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Sunday July 24 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

Thursday July 28 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday July 29 – Perth, Astor Theatre

STILL WOOZY

Wednesday July 20 – Melbourne, Howler

Thursday July 21 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

Wednesday July 27 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Friday July 29 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

BIIG PIIG

Wednesday July 20 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Thursday July 21 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

JOY CROOKES

Tuesday July 19 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Wednesday July 20 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

HINDS

Friday July 22 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Sunday July 24 – Melbourne, Howler

RENFORSHORT

Tuesday July 26 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Thursday July 28 – Sydney, The Lair