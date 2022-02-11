Liam Gallagher’s new song ‘Moscow Rules’ will feature Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig

Liam Gallagher has confirmed that Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig will feature on his upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ on a track called ‘Moscow Rules’.

The follow-up to Gallagher’s 2019 LP ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ is set for release on May 27, and was previewed recently by the single ‘Everything’s Electric’.

‘Everything’s Electric’ was co-written by Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, and Gallagher has now confirmed that Koenig is another big-name contributor to the record.

Speaking to Jasper Leijdens on the KINK IN TOUCH WITH podcast this week, Gallagher revealed that the Vampire Weekend frontman features on a track called ‘Moscow Rules’.

“Ezra plays some mad instruments on a song called ‘Moscow Rules’,” Gallagher said. “We wrote that one together with Andrew [Wyatt].”

The official tracklist for ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ has yet to be announced, but you can pre-order the record here.

Gallagher performed his latest single ‘Everything’s Electric’ live for the first time earlier this week at this year’s BRIT Awards.

The former Oasis frontman is set to tour this year in support of ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, including two sold-out gigs at Knebworth. You can see his upcoming UK tour dates below and find any remaining tickets to the tour here.

June

1 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

3 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

4 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

24 – Ormeau Park, Belfast

26 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

Back in December, Koenig revealed that Vampire Weekend “almost have an album’s worth of songs” ready to go.

The band are currently working on the follow-up to their 2019 album ‘Father Of The Bride’, and the frontman said that they’re “feeling really good about [their] new material”.