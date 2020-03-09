Liam Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson set 2021 court date for Tesco affray trial

Liam Gallagher’s son Gene and Ringo Starr’s grandson Sonny have been set a 2021 court date for their affray trial.

Last month, Gallagher, Starkey and their model friend Noah Ponte pled not guilty to sparking an alleged late night fight in a branch of Tesco Express in Hampstead, North London.

The trio appeared at Wood Green Crown Court today (March 9). No pleas were given at today’s hearing, but a trial was set for January 18, 2021.

Advertisement

Prosecutor Alexander Agbamu said: “We’re looking at a trial of between seven and eight days, all defendants being on bail.”

Both Gallagher and Starkey were described as “windmilling” down the aisle when a shopkeeper tried to stop them leaving the store, Highbury Corner Magistrates Court heard last November.

Ponte, meanwhile, is alleged to have racially abused Tesco worker Shium Patel after he was prevented from buying a can of beer at midnight after the store’s 11pm cut-off for alcohol purchasing.

All three men are charged with affray and using or threatening unlawful violence towards another, while Ponte has also denied a charge of racially aggravated common assault.

“You bloody Indians. Go back to where you came from. You’re not wanted here,” Ponte allegedly told Mr Patel.

Advertisement

All three men are on unconditional bail.